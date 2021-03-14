Abra governor gets COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Abra Gov. Ma. Jocelyn Bernos has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bernos said the result of her reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction test (RT-PCR) was released yesterday.

She said she also underwent rapid antigen testing on Friday after manifesting symptoms of the disease.

Bernos appealed to those who had been exposed to her in the past seven days to isolate and undergo swab testing.

Meanwhile, in Nueva Vizcaya, Gov. Carlos Padilla ordered the closure of the capitol building in Bayombong starting tomorrow after three employees contracted the virus.

Padilla said the lockdown until March 19 would pave way for disinfection and contact tracing.

In Isabela, seven policemen assigned in Cauayan City tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

In Sta. Maria, also in Isabela, seven people who attended a tree-planting activity are among the 14 new cases in the town.

Two local government officials, four employees and a policeman in Iguig, Cagayan were among the 27 cases recorded in the province on Friday.

As this developed, the rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine in Cagayan Valley started at the Cagayan Valley Medical Center yesterday.

At least 10,400 doses of AstraZeneca were delivered to the region on Friday.

Bulacan and Pampanga also started inoculations using AstraZeneca vaccines yesterday. The two provinces received an initial 7,050 and 5,130 doses, respectively, on Friday.

In Pangasinan, the rollout of Sinovac vaccines from China started at the Umingan Community Hospital and Eastern Pangasinan District Hospital on Thursday and Friday. – Raymund Catindig, Ramon Efren Lazaro, Eva Visperas, Ric Sapnu