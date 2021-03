NPA leader killed in Nueva Vizcaya

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — A New People’s Army leader was killed in an alleged shootout with law enforcers serving arrest warrants for various crimes in Kimbutan, Dupax del Sur in Nueva Vizcaya on Thursday.

Rommel Tucay fired at policemen and soldiers, Lt. Col. Honorato Pascual Jr., 84th Infantry Battalion commander, said.

The military said Tucay was secretary of the Komiteng Larangang Guerilya Sierra Madre.

A 9mm pistol, cellular phones, tablets, handheld radios and flash drives were among those reportedly recovered from the fatality.