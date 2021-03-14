Negros Occidental reopens to tourists

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — Negros Occidental will reopen to tourists starting tomorrow.

Provincial administrator Rayfrando Diaz said visitors, including residents of neighboring province Negros Oriental, should present a negative swab test result taken within 72 hours of travel as well as an S-Pass and StaySafe registration.

Diaz stressed that tourist destinations are required to strictly observe 50 percent capacity and minimum health protocols.

Negros Occidental Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson is set to issue an executive order on travel protocols in compliance with a resolution of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.