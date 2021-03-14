#VACCINEWATCHPH
Go aids Dumaguete residents, workers

(The Philippine Star) - March 14, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go personally provided support and aid to various sectors in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental who are still struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other crisis situations.

“Alam kong mahirap ang panahon ngayon. Hirap ang inyong negosyo at marami ang nawalan ng trabaho pero kailangan nating magtulungan para malampasan natin itong pagsubok,” Go said.

An activity was organized at the Lamberto Macias Sports Complex for 1,359 beneficiaries, including market vendors, fisherfolk, persons with disabilities and local athletes.

Residents of Barangays Bagacay in Dumaguete City, Polo in Tanjay City and Poblacion in Sibulan, who were affected by recent fires, also received financial assistance.

While complying with health protocols, the senator’s team distributed meals, food packs, vitamins, face masks and face shields.

Selected beneficiaries were given new shoes while some were provided bicycles for their daily commuting needs. Others received computer tablets to help their children better participate in their classes under the blended learning set-up.

Representatives of the Department of Social Welfare and Development provided separate cash assistance.

The Department of Agriculture distributed seed supplies and extended cash aid to local farmers while the National Housing Authority conducted an assessment of families in need of assistance to rebuild or repair houses affected by fires.

The Departments of Labor and Employment and Trade and Industry assessed displaced workers who need alternative employment and livelihood opportunities, respectively.

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority offered training courses to those who wish to improve or develop new skills.

