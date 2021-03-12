#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
More than 20 hurt in South Cotabato highway mishap
The police said heavy rains caused the accident in this handout photo Tupi, South Cotabato.
Facebook

More than 20 hurt in South Cotabato highway mishap

John Unson (Philstar.com) - March 12, 2021 - 2:20pm

SOUTH COTABATO, Philippines — Twenty-three people were hurt in a multiple vehicular accident in Tupi town amid heavy downpours Thursday.

Rolly Doane Aquino, South Cotabato provincial disaster risk reduction and management council officer, said Friday the victims were immediately rushed to different hospitals for treatment.

Citing initial report by probers from the Tupi municipal police, Aquino said the mishap in a stretch of the Koronadal-General Santos Highway in Barangay Crossing Rubber in Tupi first involved a passenger jeepney and a van-type truck that collided head-on.

A motorcycle and a white car from opposite directions of the highway hit each of the two vehicles from behind.

Aquino said among the more than 20 people hurt in the accident were workers of the multinational Dole pineapple plantation returning to their homes from work in different barangays in Tupi.

Witnesses told reporters the jeepney swerved towards the left side of the concrete pavement, made slippery by heavy rains, and hit the approaching van-type truck.

All 15 passengers of the jeepney were injured, according to the Tupi municipal police. 

ROAD ACCIDENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Manila precinct commander sacked
Manila precinct commander sacked
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
A police precinct commander in Manila was relieved from his post yesterday for failure to deploy more personnel during the...
Nation
fbfb
Para&ntilde;aque bans mass gatherings; San Juan COVID-19 cases triple
Parañaque bans mass gatherings; San Juan COVID-19 cases triple
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The local government of Parañaque on Wednesday banned mass gatherings and other activities that may cause the spread...
Nation
fbfb
LIST: Curfews declared by Metro Manila cities amid spike in COVID-19 cases
LIST: Curfews declared by Metro Manila cities amid spike in COVID-19 cases
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
(Updated 6:04 p.m.) Here is a running list of curfew hours announced by local chief executives.
Nation
fbfb
Tourists start flocking to Hundred Islands
By Eva Visperas | March 12, 2021 - 12:00am
The famous Hundred Islands National Park in this city is expecting an influx of tourists.
Nation
fbfb
Anti-dam group asks court to stop construction of Kaliwa Dam access road
Anti-dam group asks court to stop construction of Kaliwa Dam access road
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 18 hours ago
The Stop Kaliwa Dam Network (SKDN), Dumagat leaders and local leaders filed a petition for environmental protection order...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
House OKs drag racing ban for PUV drivers
House OKs drag racing ban for PUV drivers
By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
Bus and jeepney drivers caught drag racing along thoroughfares face hefty fines and a penalty of one year in prison under...
Nation
fbfb
Belmonte, Sotto, Moreno top performing mayors &ndash; poll
Belmonte, Sotto, Moreno top performing mayors – poll
By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte emerged as the top performing local chief executive in Metro Manila, according to a non-commissioned,...
Nation
fbfb
UP Diliman public spaces closed on weekends
UP Diliman public spaces closed on weekends
By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
The University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City will close its campus to the public on weekends amid the surge in...
Nation
fbfb
File raps vs PNP, slain activists’ kin told
By Emmanuel Tupas | March 12, 2021 - 12:00am
Amid claims of summary executions, relatives of activists killed in law enforcement operations in Calabarzon on Sunday have been urged to file charges against the police.
Nation
fbfb
All set for Palawan plebiscite
By Mayen Jaymalin | March 12, 2021 - 12:00am
All is set for the holding of the plebiscite tomorrow to ratify the law dividing Palawan into three provinces.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with