Lumad child from Cebu raid still in DSWD custody despite court order â€” group

MANILA, Philippines — A Lumad schools advocacy group on Thursday said the regional social welfare office in the Central Visayas has yet to release a Lumad child taken into custody by the police from a Cebu university in February despite a court order.

The Save our Schools Network reported that Cebu City Regional Trial Court Branch 20 granted a petition for habeas corpus filed by the child's father and found "no factual and legal basis" for the the child's confinement at the DSWD Region 7 crisis intervention center.

Despite the order signed by Judge Leah Geraldez, SOS-Cebu said social welfare officials would not release the child, even with the father and their group waiting outside the DSWD's office.

Police were also on site, and were said to have barred them from claiming the child.

"[They] vehemently refused the court order, leading to heated arguments," SOS-Cebu wrote in a Twitter update. "The SOS team were compelled to leave as the number of police elements in the vicinity increased."

Some 26 Lumad children were taken in mid-February at the University of San Carlos' Talamban campus in Cebu City. Combined elements of the police and the DSWD claimed that the operation was a rescue as the children were allegedly being indoctrinated to join the armed communist movement.

Later accounts compiled by Philstar.com, however, disputed this, as they were only being taught to read and write and nothing more. The university administration said too that no rescue was needed.

"With the intervention of the PNP today, it is clear that the DSWD-RO7 is conspiring with the PNP, betraying their lack of independence," SOS said. "A Cebu court has found their claims of custody over her as baseless...they could not even present a case as to why they are taking custody of the children. They are illegally detaining [them]."

Last month, 13 of the Lumad children were flown back to Davao City despite a child rights' group saying some of the parents were not informed of the move. — Christian Deiparine