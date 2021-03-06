Pasay mayor open to ECQ

MANILA, Philippines — Pasay Mayor Emi Rubiano said yesterday she would not object if the entire city is placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) anew following the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a press briefing, Rubiano said while there were recorded cases of the South African variant as well as a higher than usual number of active cases in the past month, the city government has been able to contain them.

“I would not object if Pasay City would be placed under ECQ per se, but other agencies and services must adjust accordingly,” she told reporters in Filipino.

If the city is effectively locked down, the rest of Metro Manila would also be affected since Pasay is a travel hub, Rubiano said.

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport and some Light Rail Transit and Metro Rail Transit stations are in Pasay.

For Rubiano, it would be best if the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) would decide on the matter.

“Declaring ECQ is one thing, but managing it is another matter. I think it would be better for the IATF to decide,” she said.

Meanwhile, the city yesterday said that they would be deciding to whether reopen cinemas and gaming arcades “in the next two weeks.”

The national government has allowed the reopening of cinemas and arcades to jolt the economy.

“Even if we want to reopen our economy, based on our data and state, we would still need two more weeks before we decide,” she said.

The city has 20 cinemas, according to the Pasay City business permit and licensing office.