#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
Pasay mayor open to ECQ
In a press briefing, Rubiano said while there were recorded cases of the South African variant as well as a higher than usual number of active cases in the past month, the city government has been able to contain them.
AFP/ Maria Tan

Pasay mayor open to ECQ

Ralph Edwin Villanueva (The Philippine Star) - March 6, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Pasay Mayor Emi Rubiano said yesterday she would not object if the entire city is placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) anew following the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a press briefing, Rubiano said while there were recorded cases of the South African variant as well as a higher than usual number of active cases in the past month, the city government has been able to contain them.

“I would not object if Pasay City would be placed under ECQ per se, but other agencies and services must adjust accordingly,” she told reporters in Filipino.

If the city is effectively locked down, the rest of Metro Manila would also be affected since Pasay is a travel hub, Rubiano said.

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport and some Light Rail Transit and Metro Rail Transit stations are in Pasay.

For Rubiano, it would be best if the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) would decide on the matter.

“Declaring ECQ is one thing, but managing it is another matter. I think it would be better for the IATF to decide,” she said.

Meanwhile, the city yesterday said that they would be deciding to whether reopen cinemas and gaming arcades “in the next two weeks.”

The national government has allowed the reopening of cinemas and arcades to jolt the economy.

“Even if we want to reopen our economy, based on our data and state, we would still need two more weeks before we decide,” she said.

The city has 20 cinemas, according to the Pasay City business permit and licensing office.

ECQ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID-19 frontliners elated as Sinovac jabs arrive in BARMM
COVID-19 frontliners elated as Sinovac jabs arrive in BARMM
By John Unson | 15 hours ago
The vaccines that arrived Thursday are intended for 1,400 frontliners in Maguindanao, 972 in Lanao del Sur, 287 in Basilan,...
Nation
fbfb
Puerto Princesa opens to more domestic tourists; COVID-19 tests still required
Puerto Princesa opens to more domestic tourists; COVID-19 tests still required
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Puerto Princesa City, known for its UNESCO World Heritage site Underground River, has reopened to more domestic tourists this...
Nation
fbfb
More provinces get Sinovac vaccines
More provinces get Sinovac vaccines
By Edith Regalado | 1 day ago
More provinces received their supply of Sinovac vaccines from China yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Prober wants Dacera case reopened
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | March 5, 2021 - 12:00am
Two weeks after the Makati prosecutor’s office terminated the probe on the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera, the police investigator wants the case reopened.
Nation
fbfb
Alert Level 1 raised over Pinatubo
Alert Level 1 raised over Pinatubo
By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Alert Level 1 was raised over Mt. Pinatubo yesterday, but an eruption is not imminent, according to the Philippine Institute...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
3 cities roll out Sinovac vaccines
3 cities roll out Sinovac vaccines
By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
The cities of Makati, Caloocan and Navotas yesterday kicked off their COVID-19 vaccination programs, using the jabs made by...
Nation
fbfb
PNP vaccine allocation increased
PNP vaccine allocation increased
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
At least 1,020 medical frontliners of the Philippine National Police have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of yesterday...
Nation
fbfb
2 hurt, 30 families homeless in Sta. Ana fire
2 hurt, 30 families homeless in Sta. Ana fire
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Two persons were injured and around 30 families were left homeless when a fire razed a residential area in Sta. Ana, Manila...
Nation
fbfb
SC to wait for OSG comment on anti-terror law
SC to wait for OSG comment on anti-terror law
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 hour ago
The Supreme Court has decided to wait for the comment of the Office of the Solicitor General before ruling on petitions to...
Nation
fbfb
Journalist freed a month after acquittal
By Emmanuel Tupas | March 6, 2021 - 12:00am
A month after they were acquitted on charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives, journalist Lady Ann Salem and labor union organizer Rodrigo Esparago finally walked free yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with