SC to wait for OSG comment on anti-terror law

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) has decided to wait for the comment of the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) before ruling on petitions to stop the implementation of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

“Before acting on the Joint Reiterative Motion for Temporary Restraining Order dated Feb. 22, 2021 filed by counsels for petitioners…the court resolved to await the comment of the Office of the Solicitor General thereon as required in open court on Feb.16,” the SC said in a notice dated March 2.

The notice, posted on SC’s official website, detailed the discussions and manifestations that happened during the oral arguments on the law last March 2. The notice did not indicate the deadline for the submission of OSG’s comment.

In the same notice, the SC noted the manifestation filed by the petitioners informing the court of the arrests of petitioners Windel Bolinget and Chad Errol Booc.

The manifestation stated that the arrest of Bolinget and Booc proves the alleged chilling effect that the anti-terror law can create for activists, indigenous peoples and supporters of indigenous peoples’ rights as they are now tagged as criminals.

The SC set the next round of oral arguments on March 9 with the presentation of the respondents’ arguments, the respondents’ interpellation by the court and the presentation of the positions of the amici curiae or friends of the court.