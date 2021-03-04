#VACCINEWATCHPH
P10-M shabu seized in PDEA-BARMM buy-busts
Alleged drug dealer Romie Diamillah Hadji Alawi, arrested in Malabang, Lanao del Sur, is now detained.
via The STAR/John Unson

John Unson (Philstar.com) - March 4, 2021 - 3:54pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents seized P10.2 million worth of shabu from traffickers who fell in separate entrapment operations Thursday.

Personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested Saidin Kamsa Campong and Salipudin Usop Campong after selling half a kilo of shabu undercover agents on Thursday morning in Barangay Poblacion 2 in Cotabato City.

Juvenal Azurin, director of PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, placed at P3.4 million their estimate of the shabu confiscated from the duo.

Azurin said the duo was entrapped in Purok Krislam in Barangay Poblacion with the help of Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi and Col. Romel Javier, director of the city police.

Another alleged large-scale shabu dealer, Romie Diamillah Hadji Alawi, fell in another sting about an hour later in Barangay Matalin in Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

The PDEA-BARMM team that entrapped Alawi confiscated from him P6.8 million worth of shabu, a pistol and Toyota Hilux pickup truck.

Azurin said they are thankful to Malabang municipal officials led by Mayor Tomas Macapodi for supporting their operation that resulted in the arrest of Alawi.

Macapodi, chairperson of the Malabang municipal peace and order council, is known for his hardline policy in dealing with alleged criminals.

