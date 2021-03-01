Quezon City aids displaced flower vendors

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government has allowed 18 flower vendors displaced by road clearing operations to sell their wares in one of the city-owned cemeteries.

The local government said the vendors were given vending sites near the Bagbag public cemetery to help them cope with the pandemic.

Under a memorandum circular issued by the Department of the Interior and Local Government, vendors along sidewalks are categorized as road obstructions.

“We know the extent of the impact of the pandemic, that’s why we allowed some of the vendors to sell flowers in an area where it’s safer and there would not be road obstructions,” city’s Market Development and Administration Department (MDAD) head Procopio Lipana said.

The vendors must register first with the MDAD, Lipana said.

“Otherwise, they will be considered illegal and would be included in the clearing operations,” he said.

Last year, Mayor Joy Belmonte said the city government would ease the enforcement of clearing operations against ambulant vendors while they are looking for alternative vending spaces for them to operate.

“In Quezon City, we still allow our vendors to sell in some areas because we understand their situation, especially with the pandemic. We are doing this for humanitarian and economic reasons,” Belmonte said.