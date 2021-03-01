Navy to decommission 4 aging ships

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Navy will decommission today four of its aging ships, Navy chief Vice Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo said over the weekend.

Scheduled for decommissioning are the BRP Quezon, Pangasinan, Emilio Liwanag and Salvador Abcede.

“These ships can no longer attain their designed speed,” Bacordo told reporters.“They are so costly to maintain, mas matagal pa sila sa shipyard for maintenance kaysa sa mga days nila sa operational area.”

Navy personnel assigned to these ships would be trained to man fast attack interdiction missile craft that will be acquired by the military in the future, Bacordo said.

“We want to concentrate on fewer but larger vessels than on many ships that need a lot of maintenance,” he said.

On Friday, the Philippine Navy welcomed its second missile ship, BRP Antonio Luna, under the government’s P16-billion frigate acquisition project.

In July last year, the Navy commissioned its first modern warship, BRP Jose Rizal, which has anti-surface, anti-air, anti-submarine and electronic warfare capabilities.