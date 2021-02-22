4 coddlers of wanted persons arrested in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Police operatives on Sunday arrested four coddlers of two men linked to the Dawlah Islamiya terror group following a brief shootout in Barangay Liong in Barira, Maguindanao.

Personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region took custody of Ibrahim Ayunan, Salik Macugar, Norhamin Macugar and Tatah Macugar, who were wanted for heinous crimes. The police also recovered two .45 caliber pistols from the suspects.

In a statement Monday, the CIDG-BAR said the four men will be prosecuted for illegal possession of firearms and for harboring of wanted persons.

CIDG-BAR agents, backed by members of units under Brig. Gen. Samuel Rodriguez, police director for the Bangsamoro region, were to arrest the companions of the four men, Porok Ragundo and Jacky Abdul Una, who had escaped when they opened fire, sparking a brief encounter.

Investigators said the four men shot the approaching raiding team as a diversion to enable the duo to run away.

They turned themselves in after running out of ammunition, the CIDG-BAR said.

Ragundo and Una managed to escape while their four coddlers traded shots with agents of CIDG-BAR and the policemen dispatched by Rodriguez to assist them.

The CIDG-BAR agents who led the operation were armed with a warrant for the arrest of Ragundo and Una and a separate court order for them to search the hideout of the suspects for hidden firearms.

Key Army intelligence sources told reporters that Ragundo and Una have links to ISIS-inspired local groups.

In an initial statement Sunday, the CIDG-BAR said it will continue to hunt for the duo with the help of the Bangsamoro regional police.

The Philippine Navy's Marine Battalion covering Barira and nearby towns assisted in Sunday's law enforcement operation, according to CIDG-BAR.