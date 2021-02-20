#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
DOT: PNP files raps vs 2 El Nido tourists who tampered COVID-19 results
This Nov. 28, 2018 photo shows El Nido, Palawan when Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, and Interior Secretary Eduardo Año conducted a surprise inspection.
DOT/Released

DOT: PNP files raps vs 2 El Nido tourists who tampered COVID-19 results

Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - February 20, 2021 - 5:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism on Saturday said that the El Nido Philippine National Police “is filing charges” against two tourists from the National Capital Region for tampering their COVID-19 test results.

The department said the two female tourists were held by the Municipal Health Officers at the Lio Airport, El Nido last February 16 after they submitted swab tests with falsified dates of specimen collection.

Visitors of El Nido are required to submit a negative RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) swab test result taken within 48 hours or two days before they will be allowed entry to the island.

The two tourists violated the Republic Act 11322 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act Sec (g) Tampering of Records of intentionally providing misinformation.  

“The falsification was confirmed by verifying the QR code through the Lords Medical and Industrial Clinic which administered the test,” the DOT said.

The errant tourists were later escorted by the Municipal Health Office to the Chelles Hotel where they will undergo a seven-day quarantine.

The DOT, however, did not specify when and where the complaints were filed.

Aside from the negative RT-PCR swab test results, tourists are also required to submit health declaration form, confirmed travel itinerary and accommodation reservation before they will be granted the QR-coded tourist ID from El Nido Tourism’s website.

The DOT lauded the local government of El Nido for enforcing tight entry protocols to guarantee the health and safety of guests, workers and communities in the tourist destination.

It urged both municipal and provincial governments of Palawan to further enforce strict controls, especially in areas that reopened to domestic tourists such as El Nido and Coron.

All attractions of Coron are open to tourists aged 15 to 65 while El Nido Resorts is open to all ages with no pre-existing health risks or comorbidities.

Other areas and requirements for Palawan tourists could be found on DOT’s Philippine Travel Advisory website where all other reopened sites are listed.

The new charges to El Nido tourists came a week after filed Marc Judicpa of the DOT Region VI-Boracay Field and Compliance Monitoring Office filed complaints against the six Boracay tourists from Manila who falsified their RT-PCR test results.

The six violators were apprehended in January for also violating Republic Act 11332 and Republic Act 11469, or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act for forging their documents.

The DOT said one of these tourists tested positive for COVID-19 on February 3.

In a press conference last Wednesday, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the DOT will file complaints against eight other Boracay tourists who also falsified their COVID-19 test results.

The DOT earlier cited that under RA No. 11332, those who will falsify their COVID-19 test results may be fined P20,000 but not more than P50,000 or face imprisonment of not less than one month but not more than six months, or both fine and imprisonment, at the discretion of the court.

BERNADETTE ROMULO-PUYAT COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM EL NIDO NEW NORMAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Taal volcano: LGUs told to brace for worst
Taal volcano: LGUs told to brace for worst
By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council has reminded its regional offices and local government units to be...
Nation
fbfb
Central Visayas COVID-19 cases
By Sheila Crisostomo | February 20, 2021 - 12:00am
Current data are insufficient to conclude that undetermined coronavirus variants found in Cebu have significant public health implications, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Pampanga bettor wins P69.2 million lotto pot
By Rainier Allan Ronda | February 20, 2021 - 12:00am
A bettor in Porac, Pampanga won the jackpot in the 6/49 Super Lotto drawn on Thursday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office announced yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Bong Go aids Samal fishers
February 20, 2021 - 12:00am
Continuing his commitment to assist marginalized sectors in times of crisis, Sen. Bong Go personally led the distribution of assistance on Thursday to affected fisherfolk in the Island Garden City of Samal, a major...
Nation
fbfb
DOT: PNP files raps vs 2 El Nido tourists who tampered COVID-19 results
DOT: PNP files raps vs 2 El Nido tourists who tampered COVID-19 results
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
The Department of Tourism on Saturday said that the El Nido Philippine National Police “is filing charges” against...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
MMDA eyes 30% capacity for cinemas
MMDA eyes 30% capacity for cinemas
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
If the reopening of cinemas would still push through, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority would allow only 30 percent...
Nation
fbfb
Cyclone signals up due to Auring
By Helen Flores | February 20, 2021 - 12:00am
Several areas in the Visayas and Mindanao were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal yesterday as Tropical Storm Auring (international name Dujuan) continued to move toward Caraga region.
Nation
fbfb
ASF hits another Leyte town
By Miriam Desacada | February 20, 2021 - 12:00am
African swine fever has spread to another town in Leyte.
Nation
fbfb
Cebu archbishop, Balagtas mayor infected
By Robertzon Ramirez | February 20, 2021 - 12:00am
Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma has tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019.
Nation
fbfb
Military optimistic of more BIFF terrorists would soon surrender
Military optimistic of more BIFF terrorists would soon surrender
By John Unson | 1 day ago
The military is expecting the surrender soon of more members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters due to its continuing...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with