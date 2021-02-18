#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
13 North Cotabato barangays cleared from NPAs
Residents of central Mindanao have lately been so vocal against the presence of the New People's Army in their municipalities.
Philstar.com/John Unson

13 North Cotabato barangays cleared from NPAs

John Unson (Philstar.com) - February 18, 2021 - 10:02am

KIDAPAWAN CITY, Philippines — Authorities have declared 13 interior barangays in North Cotabato province liberated from occupation by the New People’s Army through inter-agency humanitarian and security interventions.

Gov. Nancy Catamco said Thursday the feat was confirmed by officials from the Police Regional Office-12 and the Army’s 10th Infantry Division during an online conference Wednesday.

The joint area clearing and validation board meeting, where other security issues besetting North Cotabato were also discussed, was facilitated jointly by Catamco, who is chairperson of the provincial peace and order council, and key regional police and military officials.

Catamco said residents of Bituan, Banayal, Nabundasan, Tuburan, Magbok and Daig in Tulunan, and in Santa Felomina, Santo Niño, Luayon, Malasila, Cabilao, Malungon and Malabuan, all in Makilala, will no longer be trapped in any crossfire between NPAs and pursuing state security forces.

“We ought to thank all sectors who helped us achieve this,” Catamco said.

There were recurring troubles in the 13 barangays in North Cotabato’s Makilala and Tulunan towns until sustained diplomatic interventions by the office of Catamco, the 10th ID and PRO-12 gained headway in recent months, causing the decline of NPA forces in both towns.

The multi-sector, inter-agency peace-building programs in the North Cotabato barangays once occupied by NPAs were part of the End Local Communist Armed Conflict, or ELCAC initiative of Malacañang.

The area clearing and validation board meeting Wednesday among provincial officials, the police and military were parallel with ELCAC’s security thrusts, according to Catamco.

Lt. Col Jeoffrey Carangdang, representing 10th ID, said during the meeting that there is leeway now for the implementation of more socio-economic projects needed to hasten the recovery of residents in the 13 barangays from adverse effects of armed conflicts.

Col. Noman Alcovindas, also from the 10th ID, and two representatives from PRO-12, Col. Borbon Limson and Lt. Col Peter Pinalgan Jr., also participated in the online conference.

Brig. Gen. John Michael Dubria, police director for Region 12, said Thursday credit for the initial dividends gained by the ELCAC program in North Cotabato has to go to the provincial government and local officials in the municipalities of Tulunan and Makilala.

“It was them who worked hard for the ELCAC to take off in the province,” Dubria said. 

NEW PEOPLE'S ARMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Makati joins clinical trial for Janssen vaccine
Makati joins clinical trial for Janssen vaccine
By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
Around 1,000 participants from Makati joined the clinical trial for the single-shot vaccine of pharmaceutical firm Janssen,...
Nation
fbfb
MIAA employees positive for COVID-19
By Rudy Santos | February 18, 2021 - 12:00am
The Manila International Airport Authority went on lockdown yesterday after several MIAA employees reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
Las Piñas lotto bettor P8 million richer
By Rainier Allan Ronda | February 18, 2021 - 12:00am
A bettor from Las Piñas City won the P8-million jackpot of the Regular Lotto 6/42 on Tuesday night.
Nation
fbfb
Taal may erupt anew — Phivolcs
By Helen Flores | February 18, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warned the public yesterday of another phreatic or steam-driven eruption of Taal Volcano as it continued to record a high number of volcanic quakes.
Nation
fbfb
'Rescued' Lumad children said they were taught reading and writing, not 'warfare training' &mdash; Cebu DSWS
'Rescued' Lumad children said they were taught reading and writing, not 'warfare training' — Cebu DSWS
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"The parents of the children asked for assistance including the social workers from Davao Oriental. They went to us for help...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Court junks raps vs group in Marikina relief event
Court junks raps vs group in Marikina relief event
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
The Marikina City prosecutor’s office has junked charges against a group of volunteers who were arrested by police for...
Nation
fbfb
Muntinlupa traffic enforcer shot dead
Muntinlupa traffic enforcer shot dead
By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
A traffic enforcer was gunned down by an unidentified assailant while on duty in Muntinlupa on Tuesday.
Nation
fbfb
Prosecutor wraps up Dacera probe
Prosecutor wraps up Dacera probe
By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
The Makati prosecutor’s office concluded yesterday its preliminary investigation on the criminal charges filed against...
Nation
fbfb
SMC extends P1 billion cleanup of Tullahan River
SMC extends P1 billion cleanup of Tullahan River
By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
San Miguel Corp. is extending the P1-billion cleanup of the Tullahan-Tinajeros river system to a total of 11.5 kilometers,...
Nation
fbfb
3 Intramuros sites now open to visitors
By Catherine Talavera | February 18, 2021 - 12:00am
Manila’s historic walled city is ready to welcome visitors as it meets the preferences of travelers brought by the pandemic.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with