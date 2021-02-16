Polish pedophile nabbed in Siquijor

MANILA, Philippines — A Polish national wanted for sex offenses committed against minors in his country was arrested in Siquijor on Sunday, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported yesterday.

Dariusz Zygmunt Ziolkowski, 52, was collared in Barangay Candanay Sur, Siquijor town, according to Bobby Requepo, chief of the BI-Fugitive Search Unit.

Ziolkowski’s arrest came after the Polish government sought the help of the local police, saying the suspect had a standing arrest warrant on charges of sex offenses against minors.

Records showed that Ziolkowski has been living in the Philippines since February 2018.

The suspect will be placed under the custody of the Siquijor municipal police until the results of his swab test is released before he will be committed to the BI warden facility in Taguig.