La Trinidad urged to be 'supportive community' for youth struggling with pandemic
This 2017 file photo shows Stobosa community in La Trinidad, Benguet
File photo

Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - February 10, 2021 - 2:56pm

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — La Trinidad Mayor Romeo Salda is asking the town to be a "supportive community" for youth who may be having a hard time coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, two La Trinidad teens have taken their lives in recent weeks. They were said to have struggled with distance learning as well as depression and feelings of helplesness made worse by movement restrictions. 

"I understand the suffering you may be experiencing," Salda said in a message to the youth of the town. "But in experiencing these, remember that you are not alone."

He added that "the brighter side to being human is the capability of being and doing much, much more" as he urged teens not to lose hope.

"Believe that a day of profound love, laughter and a diploma will soon come,  since it always surely does," the town mayor said.

He likewise appealed to parents to always communicate with their children and should always find time with their children. He encouraged the parents “to reach out and know the warning signs and once spotted, they should swiftly act.”

La Trinidad has set up hotlines — 09178592657 and 09103436595 — should anyone need help.

DOH: It's okay to not be okay

The Department of Health has acknowledged that the pandemic can affect mental health and has emphasized that those who feel sad or worried during the coronavirus pandemic are not alone.

"Okey lang na hindi ka okey. Hindi ka nag-iisa. May mga taong naandiyan para suportahan ka," it says on its FAQ on mental health.

(It is okay to not be okay. You are not alone. There are people who will support you)

DOH also suggests going on "brain breaks" like getting in touch with family or friends through text messaging, phone calls, or online chat. It says it is important to stay connected with others despite the restrictions on movement due to the pandemic.

"You can talk to them about what you are experiencing," the DOH said.

It also suggests exercise and doing things that make you happy or that relax you.

The department urges people seeking professional support to get in touch with the National Center for Mental Health hotlines at 0917-899-USAP (8727) or 899-USAP (8727); or its Mind Matters hotline at 09189424864.

