2 clerics to be arrested for murder shot dead in Cotabato City
Cotabato City in the southern Philippines is seen in this satellite image rendering.
2 clerics to be arrested for murder shot dead in Cotabato City

John Unson (Philstar.com) - February 6, 2021 - 3:49pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Policemen shot dead Friday two uncooperative clerics they were to arrest for murder based on a warrant from a local court.

Major Elexon Bona, chief of the Police Precinct 4 here, identified the fatalities as Ustadz Yayah Montong and Ustadz Farhan Bacol, tagged in the murder of a relative early on.

Bona said police personnel were to serve them arrest warrants, in an operation in Barangay Kalanganan, but neutralized them instead when one of them pulled out a pistol and opened fire, hitting a policeman in the abdomen.

“It was just fortunate that my subordinate was wearing a protection vest then. He was not hurt,” Bona said.

The warrants for the arrest of the two preachers were issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 15 in Cotabato City, according to Bona.

Bona said one of the slain suspects even hurled at the raiding team a fragmentation grenade that malfunctioned and failed to explode.

“The grenade was immediately retrieved from the scene by a police ordnance team,” Bona said.

