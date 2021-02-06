Isko on vaccines: Leaders should offer to be first

MANILA, Philippines — Leaders should offer to be the first to be publicly inoculated to erase fear of the COVID-19 vaccines, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said yesterday.

“Follow the leader concept is the only way to confront the public’s fear on COVID-19 vaccine. Offering themselves to be the first one to get inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines is a way to confront public fears and could even encourage many people to have such injections,” he said as he distributed aid to 70 families who lost their homes in Sampaloc, Baseco Compound and Sta. Ana to fires.

Moreno and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna distributed grocery packs and P10,000 cash aid to each family.

He reiterated that he is willing to take the first COVID-19 vaccine to encourage Manila residents to do the same.