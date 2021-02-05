#VACCINEWATCHPH
Zamboanga City on high alert vs reported Abu Sayyaf bombing plot

Roel PareÃ±o (Philstar.com) - February 5, 2021 - 4:50pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The city government heightened its alert over a plot by the Islamic-State-linked terror group plot to set of bombs in retaliation and as a distraction, according to officials.

Mayor Maria Isabelle-Climaco Salazar issued an urgent warning of a terror plot following the neutralization of two Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf henchmen and a sub-leader during police operations early this week in this city.

Salazar said the arrest was a clear indication of the rampant terror threat as a result of the continued operations against the terror group in Sulu, Basilan and Lanao del Sur.

“This could be diversionary tactics which the terrorists want to stage by conducting bombings,” Salazar said.

“Our appeal to our residents and our 98 barangays is to stay alert and remain vigilant against unidentified persons and suspicious vehicles. We should not allow to carry the unidentified items just to help the terrorists,” Salazar said

Salazar appealed to residents to help secure vital installations, such as government facilities, places of worship, and security installations.

“This is our advisory and appeal for our people to cooperate especially there is threat of terrorism, bombings and other atrocities which serves as diversionary tactics,” Salazar added.

Salazar called on residents to report any suspicious people to the barangay or nearest security forces “and deny any opportunity to conduct terror in Zamboanga City.”

Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, armed forces chief, said they are beefing up security forces in Sulu, the Zamboanga Peninsula and Central Mindanao to address the terror threats.

Salazar issued the warning after based on information about that Abu Sayyaf personalities had been deployed from Basilan and had improvised explosive device (IED) components from Sulu-based Abu Sayyaf bomber Mundi Sawadjaan.

The Dawlah Islamiyah (DI) group in Central Mindanao had reportedly given the Abu Sayyaf money to purchase a van to be used as a bomb.

