Police destroy grenade found in Cotabato City subdivision
This photo shows a rifle grenade found in Cotabato City on February 3.
via The STAR/John Unson

John Unson (Philstar.com) - February 5, 2021 - 8:03am

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Police ordnance experts deactivated Thursday a grenade found in a muddy spot in a residential area in Barangay Rosary Heights 8 in Cotabato City.

Police Maj. Rustom Pastolero, chief of the Cotabato City Police Precinct II, said Friday it was fortunate that villagers had immediately informed them about the grenade.

"An explosion was heard in the surroundings but that was not a destructive explosion. That was meant to destroy the rifle grenade, done carefully by bomb disposal experts," Pastolero said.

He said they still have no idea on who could have deliberately left, or had accidentally dropped the rifle grenade where it was found.

"It was fortunate that residents did not tinker with it. They immediately asked for police assistance when they noticed that it was a rifle grenade," Pastolero said. 

