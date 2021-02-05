Quakes strike Batanes, Zambales

MANILA, Philippines — Two earthquakes, with magnitudes of 5.1 and 5.5 hit Zambales and Batanes, respectively, yesterday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the first quake, which struck west of San Antonio, Zambales, was recorded at 3:48 p.m.

The quake, which was tectonic in origin, had a depth of 17 kilometers.

It was felt at Intensity 2 in San Antonio and Hermosa, Bataan and Intensity 1 in Castillejos and San Narciso, both in Zambales.

The 5.5-magnitude quake was recorded 93 kms north of Itbayat at around 4:14 p.m. The temblor had a depth of 14 kms.

Phivolcs said no damage was expected from the quakes, but warned the public of aftershocks.