3,934 motorists held for traffic violations

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 3,934 motorists were apprehended on Wednesday by the Highway Patrol Group for violating traffic laws during a one-day campaign nationwide.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Debold Sinas said the motorists were issued citation tickets for possession of fake driver’s licenses, driving heavily tinted cars, improper display of license plates and not wearing seatbelts.

Police said 1,164 motorcycle riders without helmets were also arrested.

Three stolen and 56 colorum vehicles were impounded. A total of 1,455 motorcycles and cars with pending violations were also seized.