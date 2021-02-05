18,000 San Juan residents sign up for vaccination

MANILA, Philippines — Over 18,000 residents in San Juan have registered for the city’s free vaccination program, Mayor Francis Zamora announced yesterday.

A breakdown showed the number was composed of 6,674 residents aged 30 to 50; 4,198 people aged 18 to 29; 3,297, aged 51 to 64; 2,123, 65 and above, and 1,729 children up to 17 years old.

Barangay Greenhills has the highest number of registrants with 2,556.

“The Department of Health is asking for data for the COVID-19 electronic immunization registry. Because of this, we need to update our list, especially for those who registered early,” Zamora said.

He asked the residents to update their registration through a link or a QR code in the city’s official social media accounts.