Back-to-back quakes hit Zambales, Batanes
Maps show where the two quakes hit in Zambales and Batanes.
PHIVOLCS

(Philstar.com) - February 4, 2021 - 4:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Back-to-back quakes above magnitude 5 hit waters off Zambales and Batanes on Thursday.

A magnitude-5.4 temblor with a depth of 40 kilometers first struck 125 kilometers southwest of San Antonio, Zambales at 3:48 p.m.

This was then followed by a magnitude-5.5 quake 93 kilometers northwest of Itbayat, Batanes with a depth of 14 kilometers at 4:14 p.m.

State seismologists expect aftershocks from both quakes, but no damage. —  Xave Gregorio

EARTHQUAKE
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 21, 2021 - 8:50pm

Get the latest updates on the earthquake here. Main image by The STAR/Andy Zapata Jr.

January 21, 2021 - 8:50pm

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental at around 8:23 p.m. on Thursday, PHIVOLCS says.

Intensity V was felt in General Santos City while Davao City reported Intensity IV. Bislig City in Surigao del Sur also reported Intensity II.

Instrumental intensities were also reported in the following areas:

Intensity V - Kiamba, Sarangani
Intensity IV - General Santos City; Alabel Sarangani; Koronadal City, South Cotabato
Intensity III - Kidapawan City, Bislig Bislig, Surigao del Sur; Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental
Intensity II - Cagayan de Oro City; Surigao City, Surigao del Norte; Borongan City, Eastern Samar
Intensity I - Catbalogan City, Samar

January 16, 2021 - 11:36am

Phivolcs says it has upgraded the earthquake that hit Calatagan, Batangas to magnitude 4.8. at 6:48 a.m. Saturday.

January 2, 2021 - 2:14pm

Phivolcs reports a magnitude 3.7 quake jolted General Luna, Surigao Del Norte at 1:29 p.m. Saturday.

