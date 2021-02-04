Back-to-back quakes hit Zambales, Batanes
MANILA, Philippines — Back-to-back quakes above magnitude 5 hit waters off Zambales and Batanes on Thursday.
A magnitude-5.4 temblor with a depth of 40 kilometers first struck 125 kilometers southwest of San Antonio, Zambales at 3:48 p.m.
This was then followed by a magnitude-5.5 quake 93 kilometers northwest of Itbayat, Batanes with a depth of 14 kilometers at 4:14 p.m.
#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeZambales— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) February 4, 2021
Earthquake Information No.1
Date and Time: 04 Feb 2021 - 03:48 PM
Magnitude = 5.4
Depth = 040 kilometers
Location = 14.63N, 118.98E - 125 km S 73° W of San Antonio (Zambales)https://t.co/vlGVxAmREu pic.twitter.com/9zmgqlXWJl
#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeBatanes— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) February 4, 2021
Earthquake Information No.1
Date and Time: 04 Feb 2021 - 04:14 PM
Magnitude = 5.5
Depth = 014 kilometers
Location = 21.61N, 121.66E - 093 km N 12° W of Itbayat (Batanes)https://t.co/ugixglAlda pic.twitter.com/2mI7QBgNET
State seismologists expect aftershocks from both quakes, but no damage. — Xave Gregorio
Get the latest updates on the earthquake here. Main image by The STAR/Andy Zapata Jr.
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental at around 8:23 p.m. on Thursday, PHIVOLCS says.
Intensity V was felt in General Santos City while Davao City reported Intensity IV. Bislig City in Surigao del Sur also reported Intensity II.
Instrumental intensities were also reported in the following areas:
Intensity V - Kiamba, Sarangani
Intensity IV - General Santos City; Alabel Sarangani; Koronadal City, South Cotabato
Intensity III - Kidapawan City, Bislig Bislig, Surigao del Sur; Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental
Intensity II - Cagayan de Oro City; Surigao City, Surigao del Norte; Borongan City, Eastern Samar
Intensity I - Catbalogan City, Samar
#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeDavaoOccidental— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) January 21, 2021
Earthquake Information No.1
Date and Time: 21 Jan 2021 - 08:23 PM
Magnitude = 7.1
Depth = 116 kilometers
Location = 04.92N, 127.44E - 231 km S 61° E of Jose Abad Santos (Davao Occidental)https://t.co/qLbSinkb3l pic.twitter.com/u6aIqG76h3
Phivolcs says it has upgraded the earthquake that hit Calatagan, Batangas to magnitude 4.8. at 6:48 a.m. Saturday.
Phivolcs reports a magnitude 3.7 quake jolted General Luna, Surigao Del Norte at 1:29 p.m. Saturday.
