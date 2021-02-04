Back-to-back quakes hit Zambales, Batanes

MANILA, Philippines — Back-to-back quakes above magnitude 5 hit waters off Zambales and Batanes on Thursday.

A magnitude-5.4 temblor with a depth of 40 kilometers first struck 125 kilometers southwest of San Antonio, Zambales at 3:48 p.m.

This was then followed by a magnitude-5.5 quake 93 kilometers northwest of Itbayat, Batanes with a depth of 14 kilometers at 4:14 p.m.

— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) February 4, 2021

— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) February 4, 2021

State seismologists expect aftershocks from both quakes, but no damage. — Xave Gregorio