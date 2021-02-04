Troops seize NPA camp in Quezon

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna , Philippines — High-powered firearms were seized as government troopers overran a camp of New People’s Army rebels following an encounter in Quezon on Tuesday.

Maj. Gen. Greg Almerol, 2nd Infantry Division commander, said the 25-minute clash occurred in Barangay Bulo in Mulanay town.

Almerol said three M16 rifles, an M203 grenade launcher and an AK47 rifle were recovered.

He said there was no reported casualty among the soldiers while casualties on the side of the enemy is still being verified. – Michael Punongbayan, Michelle Zoleta