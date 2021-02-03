#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Manila City purchases P111 million private lot for housing program
The committee on housing and urban development chaired by Cavite Rep. Strike Revilla approved the consolidation of several proposed measures, including House Bill 4869 authored by Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Rufus Rodriguez.
STAR/File

Manila City purchases P111 million private lot for housing program

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - February 3, 2021 - 7:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Manila City Mayor Francisco Domagoso signed Wednesday the deed of absolute sale for the purchase of a P111-million private lot for the city government’s socialized housing program.

In a statement sent to reporters, the Manila City public information office said that the 6,003-square meter private lot at Pasigline in Sta. Ana will be used for the city's Land for the Landless program for some 600 low-income informal settlers and homeless families.

He also stressed that the local government is committed to providing ample and livable spaces for Manileños to enjoy a more decent urban living in the nation’s capital.

“We will not stop until we have safe and decent communities that every Manileño will be proud of,” Domagoso said.

As it stands, thousands of Metro Manila's urban poor live in the densely-populated Tondo and Baseco districts of Manila City. 

Recent surveys by the Social Weather Stations have found that as some 5.2 million families have experienced involuntary hunger and that as much as 79% of adult Filipinos felt that their quality of life has worsened. The pollster found that 45.5% became jobless over the coronavirus pandemic.

'Nobody's rich or poor'

With Metro Manila approaching a year under community quarantine—good for the longest coronavirus-induced lockdown in the world—urban poor groups continue to sound the alarm on the coronavirus situation in their communities and called for urgent measures for poor Filipinos, 17.7 million of whom live in poverty.

RELATED: Urban poor call for financial aid, moratorium on evictions amid pandemic

“This is the modern times, with a modern government, that we can at least make you feel that there is no politician here. The government turned to you because the Manila government shows concern for everyone,” Domagoso said in his statement in mixed Filipino and English.

"Nobody's rich or poor in Manila. Everyone is equal," he also said. 

Most urban poor communities have been forced to rely on themselves and their own community-initiated projects to get by, though others have not been lucky enough to find opportunities to assert self-determination.

Bernadette Sabalza, President of Samahang Magkakapitbahay sa Slip-0, an urban poor community in Tondo, Manila, said that the community's residents have been forced to go to piers and wet markets scavenge for vegetables and fruits that went unsold amid the pandemic. 

RELATED: How community-led projects kept the urban poor afloat amid COVID-19

The Slip Zero community, composed of 141 families in Philippine Ports Authority Compound in Tondo, Manila, has been advocating for on-site or in-city housing since 2002. Families living in the area have long been threatened with eviction and seeking government aid for on-site housing development instead of relocation to places where they neither have employment nor access to basic social services.

"We don’t want to depend on the government for our daily needs. However, this pandemic and lockdown have brought us deeper suffering and hopelessness," she said in an exclusive statement sent to Philstar.com in an earlier story. 

"We never experienced this before lockdown. Sometimes when I go around the community, I cannot help but cry. The next morning, I and the leaders go again to Divisoria to pick up any food that we can get to share with the community. That is all we can do to survive. We might not have die of COVID, but we thought we could have died when there is no more food to scavenge."

 

HOUSING LOCAL GOVERNMENT UNITS MANILA CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pasig health aides to get 140% salary hike
Pasig health aides to get 140% salary hike
8 hours ago
Health aides in Pasig City will be getting a 140% salary hike this year in an effort to strengthen primary health care in...
Nation
fbfb
CHR to look into San Roque residents' reports of harassment by cops, military
CHR to look into San Roque residents' reports of harassment by cops, military
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"We'll call the attention of the [police] and the [military] and verify these claims since what we want is for them to keep...
Nation
fbfb
TRB sets 3-strike policy in RFID lanes
TRB sets 3-strike policy in RFID lanes
By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
The Toll Regulatory Board is set to implement a “three-strike” policy against motorists who enter RFID-only lanes...
Nation
fbfb
Sara thanks group urging her to run for president
Sara thanks group urging her to run for president
By Edith Regalado | 20 hours ago
She is still not saying if she will run for president in 2022, but the daughter of President Duterte, Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio,...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Manila allows UST to resume face-to-face classes for medical programs
Manila allows UST to resume face-to-face classes for medical programs
2 hours ago
The City of Manila on Wednesday said it approved the University of Santo Tomas' proposal to hold limited face-to-face classes...
Nation
fbfb
1 dead, scores hospitalized from ammonia leak in Navotas
1 dead, scores hospitalized from ammonia leak in Navotas
2 hours ago
(Updated) A confirmed ammonia leak in an ice plant in Navotas City has left one dead and dozens hospitalized so far, Mayor...
Nation
fbfb
Another cop dies of COVID-19
Another cop dies of COVID-19
By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Another police officer has died of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Philippine National Police reported yesterda...
Nation
fbfb
2 Aetas ask SC: Stop anti-terror law
2 Aetas ask SC: Stop anti-terror law
By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
Two Aeta farmers, the first to be charged with violating the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, are asking the Supreme Court to stop...
Nation
fbfb
Wider Makati-Mandaluyong bridge 78.5% complete &ndash; Villar
Wider Makati-Mandaluyong bridge 78.5% complete – Villar
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 20 hours ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways is on track for the 2021 opening of the Estrella-Pantaleon bridge connecting Estrella...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with