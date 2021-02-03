#VACCINEWATCHPH
DILG to meet with UP on 1992 accord

Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - February 3, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is set to hold a meeting with the University of the Philippines within the week to review its 1992 agreement with UP banning the entry of police officers in the university’s campuses without prior notice.

DILG spokesman Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said the department will not unilaterally abrogate the accord without
consulting UP officials

“The 1992 agreement, in fact, calls for regular meetings between the two parties to discuss the implementation of the accord. This meeting therefore is in keeping with agreement and is for the purpose of determining if the agreement is still relevant and serves to uphold public order and safety within UP campuses,” he said in a statement.

Among the topics to be discussed are the spate of crimes and the
alleged clandestine recruitment of the Communist Party of the Philippines and its front organizations of UP students.

According to Malaya, the UP-DILG joint monitoring team has not met for years, contrary to a provision of the agreement which tasks both sides to meet at least twice a year.

The accord was signed by then UP president Jose Abueva and former DILG chief Rafael Alunan after the enactment of Republic Act 6975, which created the Philippine National Police and placed it under the DILG.

Año extends leave

Meanwhile, DILG Secretary Eduardo Año extended his leave until the end of the month.

Año, who was initially slated to return to work on Monday, was a no-show during the flag-raising rites at the DILG’s main office in Quezon City.

Sought for comment, DILG spokesman Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said Año extended his leave for another month upon the recommendation of his doctors so that he can fully recover from COVID-19.

Año went on leave last January for him to fully recuperate from COVID-19 after being infected by the virus twice.

DILG Undersecretary Bernardo Florece remains as officer-in-charge of the department until Año returns to work.

Año only had mild symptoms during his first bout with COVID-19 while the second in August was more serious as he was hospitalized. He returned to work sometime in September.

