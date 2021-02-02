Group to persuade Sara to run for president

MANILA, Philippines — Supporters of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio will launch a signature campaign to convince her to run for president and replace her father President Duterte in 2022.

Daniel Nobleza, founder of Inday Cares, said they wanted Sara to run because they could not find any better alternative when her father’s term ends.

“We, the Inday Cares volunteers, are calling on Mayor Inday Sara Duterte to run so she can continue the legacy of her father. There is no better alternative in the 2022 elections than her,” Nobleza told The STAR yesterday.

The group has more than 100 members and is expecting more will join them soon.

Nobleza said they would like to show Sara through the signature campaign that clamors for her to seek the presidency are real.

Yesterday, a few of the group’s members trooped to the office of the Commission on Elections in Intramuros, Manila to manifest their support for Sara.

Nobleza said they decided to come out after the President expressed disapproval of his daughter running for president.

Duterte earlier said he does not want her daughter to experience what he had gone through.

Inday Cares co-founder Oliver Reyes expressed belief that only Sara could continue the programs of the Duterte administration.

Reyes said the “Build, Build, Build” project might not be realized if someone other than Sara would replace Duterte in 2022.

“We are now on our road to recovery and we hope this will continue especially now that we are in a pandemic. We need leaders like President Duterte and Mayor Inday Sara,” Reyes said.