4 rebels slain in CamSur clash

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines — Four suspected New People’s Army (NPA) guerrillas were killed in an encounter in Garchitorena, Camarines Sur yesterday.

The military has yet to identify the fatalities, according to Capt. John Paul Belleza, public affairs chief of the Army’s 9th Infantry Division.

Soldiers were patrolling in Barangay Toytoy when they clashed with members of the NPA’s Guerrilla Front Larangan 1 shortly before noon.

The military recovered from the scene of the encounter nine assault rifles, four of which reportedly belonged to the slain rebels.

A pursuit operation was launched for the fleeing guerrillas.