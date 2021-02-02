SC holds mock Bar exams

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday held a pilot mock Bar examinations in preparation for the digitalized exams scheduled in November.

The SC conducted mock Bar examinations at the Ateneo de Manila in Rockwell, Makati; St. Louis University in Baguio City; University of Cebu, and Ateneo de Davao University.

Around 120 students participated in the mock exams covering Political, International and Criminal Law.

Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, who chairs the 2021 Bar exams, said the mock tests were done in coordination with the Philippine Association of Law Schools, Asia Foundation and ExamSoft.

“The goal of this exercise is to improve the procedures and technical specifications for the first digital and localized Bar examinations this year,” Leonen said.