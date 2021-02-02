Navotas lifts liquor ban

MANILA, Philippines — The Navotas government has lifted the liquor ban following a decrease in the number of COVID-19 active cases.

The ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages in Navotas was lifted upon the request of the public, according to an ordinance signed by Mayor Toby Tiangco on Sunday.

Tiangco said the liquor ban was lifted as the COVID-19 situation in the city has become manageable.

He said drinking in public places in the city remains prohibited based on a 2002 ordinance.

As of Sunday, there were 54 active cases of COVID in the city, 5,385 recoveries and 174 deaths.