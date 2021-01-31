Makati local gov't to vaccinate even non-resident workers in the city

#VACCINEWATCHPH
Boxes of vials of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine are seen in a refrigerator at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol on January 9, 2021 one of seven mass vaccination centres which are set to open next week as Britain continues its vaccination programme against Covid-19.
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - January 31, 2021 - 4:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Even non-residents of Makati City working within the localities borders will be allowed access to the city government's P1 billion coronavirus vaccination program, Mayor Abby Binay announced Sunday.

This will include, she said, employees of registered businesses within the city—which includes the country's major central business district—with business permits for the year 2021 and updated tax payments. 

"We are confident we will have enough to cover our essential workers who keep businesses running,” the local chief executive said in a statement issued Sunday afternoon, adding that while the city has 500,000 listed residents, its population skyrockets to up to 5 million when nonresidents head to work within the locality.

"We will use the number of employees declared by the businesses in their business permit applications as [the] basis for the number of employees who will be vaccinated for free. This is our way of helping our economic frontliners," she added.

To recall, the city government is one of many that have secured vaccine deals for their constituents ahead of the rollout of the mass vaccination program by the national government and the Department of Health. 

In an earlier statement, Binay disclosed that the LGU had purchased one million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine through a tripartite agreement with the British-Swedish biopharmaceutical company and the national government. 

“We intend to vaccinate all Makatizens, including real property owners, business owners, and non-registered voters who reside in the city. We want them to be safe from the virus, and we are aiming for 100% vaccination in the city,” she said then. 

As of the health department's latest case bulletin on Sunday afternoon, exactly 525,618 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the country since the virus first emerged in December 2019. 

It has been 320 days since the enhanced community quarantine was first hoisted. The Philippines is under the world's longest lockdown. — Franco Luna with a report from The STAR  

COVID-19 LOCAL GOVERNMENT UNITS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 22, 2021 - 12:01pm

Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.

Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas

January 22, 2021 - 12:01pm

Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III, who has been cleared of criminal liability for a quarantine breach last year, was given special treatment by the Department of Health and Department of Justice, Akbayan Youth says in a statement.

The group says the junking of the complaint against Pimentel came as government officials were questioning the supposed special treatment of the University of the Philippines and Polytechnic University of the Philippines for requiring coordination with school authorities for military and police operations in their campuses.

"Nakakahiya (How shameful). What makes the likes of Sen. Koko and Duterte's other minions so special that they are free to abuse their positions and not required to obey our laws? 

"We expected more from our leaders to follow the rules, and even more to implement them fairly," the group says.

January 13, 2021 - 9:38pm

The Quezon City government says it is closely monitoring the case of a resident who trested positive for the new COVID-19 variant, which was first detected in the United Kingdom.

City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit says they are doing everything they can to trace and isolate, following the arrival of the patient from Dubai last January 7.

“We have to remain cautious and  vigilant to avert the spread of this new variant. What is important is we take care of the resident, and make sure we don’t sow panic in the community,” Mayor Joy Belmonte says.

January 12, 2021 - 4:27pm

Manila prohibits street parties, stage shows, parades, palarong kalye and other similar activities that will draw crowd in the community in Pandacan and Tondo areas for the nnual Feast Day of Sto. Nino on January 16 to 17.

In Executive Order 2, Mayor Isko Moreno says such activities during fiesta regulation, if not regulated, can be an easy medium of COVID-19 spread and transmission.

Selling of liquor and other alcoholic beverages within Pandacan and Tondo will also be banned on the same dates.

January 11, 2021 - 7:49am

Pasig City has ordered 400,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19, Mayor Vico Sotto announces.

He adds, though, that "actual quantity and date of delivery will depend on several factors."

"We'll buy from others too as opportunities arise," he also says.

January 5, 2021 - 3:30pm

The government of Quezon City is finalizing discussions for purchasing an initial batch of 750,000 does of COVID-19 vaccines.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte says the procurement will be through a tripartite agreement between the national government, local government unit and the pharmaceutical company.

"The LGU is not authorized to procure... The pharmaceutical company allocates what it can to LGUs that signify intent, with the national government procuring in behalf of the LGU," Belmonte says. —  The STAR/Janvic Mateo

