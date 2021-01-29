#VACCINEWATCHPH
Cotabato City to get new police chief
Personnel of the Cotabato City police office screen motorists at a checkpoint into the city from Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao.
JOHN UNSON, file

Cotabato City to get new police chief

John Unson (Philstar.com) - January 29, 2021 - 9:56am

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Police Col. Rommel Javier is the new acting police director of Cotabato City, replacing Police Col. Richard Reyes Fiesta.

The switch in the Cotabato City Police Office leadership was to start Wednesday, January 27, according to a written order The STAR obtained late Thursday from key sources in Camp Crame.

The directive was signed by Police Maj. Gen. Israel Ephraim Dickson of the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management at Philippine National Police headquarters.

Like his predecessor, Javier will be Cotabato City police director in an acting capacity.

Fiesta was with the plans division of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region prior to his designation as Cotabato City police director more than a year ago.

Cotabato City is under the jurisdiction of PRO-BAR, being part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.  

