Lorenzana optimistic of Abu Sayyaf downfall in Sulu
Photo shows Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.
The STAR/Boy Santos, File photo

Roel PareÃ±o (Philstar.com) - January 23, 2021 - 4:01pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he sees the gradual defeat of the Abu Sayyaf group in Sulu as the number of its members continue to decrease due to the relentless military and local government campaign against terrorism.

Lorenzana issued this statement during his Friday visit in Jolo, Sulu to assess the military campaign against the terror group and to formally accept into the mainstream of society 25 former Abu Sayyaf members who surrendered since early this month.

Lorenzana came to Sulu with President Rodrigo Duterte, who separately met in a close door meeting with the military commander under the Joint Task Force Sulu and 11th Infantry Division, Sulu Gov. Abdusakur Tan Sr. The chief executive did not issue any statement to the public.

“It is my utmost hope that we ultimately defeat the ASG and surely, with the concerted and sustained efforts of our troops, local government units here in Sulu, we will attain peace in the region,” Lorenzana said as he met with the former Abu Sayyaf members.

“To our brothers here who surrendered, you have made the right and best decision,” Lorenzana said in a brief address.

The defense chief appealed to the former militants to help the remaining Abu Sayyaf members who remain at large to change for the better.

“You will not be neglected, you will not be left alone. You will be taken care of by our government," Lorenzana said.

The former Abu Sayyaf members also spoke to Lorenzana and explained the circumstances of how they were convinced to join the terror group.

They said the continued surrender of many members has adversely affected the ranks and strength of the Abu Sayyaf group, its logistics and even its morale following the neutralization of its key leaders.

Arsad Hajihil, 60, one of the oldest members who surrendered, told Lorenzana that he is a former commander of the Abu Sayyaf group central committee in the 1990s and had stayed with the group for 25 years before he surrendered last January 9.

Hajibil vowed to take his second chance to lead a more peaceful life as he expressed his gratitude to the assistance provided by the provincial government.

The Joint Task Force Sulu reported that the Abu Sayyaf group's strength is somewhere less than 100 members, with Radulan Sahiron as the most senior leader and few sub-leaders, including Mudzrimar "Mundi" Sawadajaan, the mastermind of the recent Jolo twin suicide bombing attack.

The military said that while Sahiron remained as the most senior leader, he is not affiliated with the foreign-based terror group of Islamic State militant group who was headed previously by slain leader Hatib-Hajan Sawajaan. 

ABU SAYYAF GROUP DELFIN LORENZANA
