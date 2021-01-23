#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
12 gunmen, cop killed in Maguindanao operation
A police V-150 combat vehicle guards the entrance to the hideout of the 12 gunmen killed by law-enforcement teams in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao on Jan. 23, 2021.
Philstar.com/John Unson

12 gunmen, cop killed in Maguindanao operation

John Unson (Philstar.com) - January 23, 2021 - 3:09pm

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — Twelve members of a heavily-armed gang and policeman were killed in a five-hour gunfight in Sultan Kudarat town town on Saturday.

Among the fatalities in the encounter that lasted from 3:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday were Pendatun Talusan, who was former chairman of Barangay Limbo, Sultan Kudarat and his 11 followers.

Members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region were to serve them arrest warrants from a local court in connection with their involvement in heinous crimes, but the attempt went haywire when they resisted.

The operation that resulted in the death of Talusan and his relatives, Bembi and Abdullah, both surnamed Talusan, and their nine cohorts was carried out by the CIDG-BAR with the help of units under the  Bangsamoro regional police.

Combined members of CIDG-BAR, among them Major Esmael Madin, and the police’s elite Special Action Force were to peacefully arrest the Talusans, facing multiple homicide, frustrated murder and vehicle theft cases in courts but neutralized them instead when they opened fire.

A SAF operative, Police Staff Sgt. Elenel Pido, was killed in the initial exchange of gunfire between the raiding team and the suspects.

Pido and his companions were approaching the adjoining houses of the Talusans along a highway in Barangay Limbo when they were shot with assault rifles, killing him on the spot and wounding four other SAF members.

Brig. Gen. Samuel Rodriguez, director of PRO-BAR, said the teams out to arrest the suspects were forced to return fire after Pido was felled by with automatic gunfire.

“They were to be served with warrants for their arrest peacefully but they provoked an encounter,” Rodriguez said.

Police and Army intelligence sources said among the slain gunmen were suspects in the fatal ambush of no fewer than 20 off-duty motorcycle-riding policemen and soldiers in highways in Sultan Kudarat and in nearby Cotabato City from between 2016 until December last year.

The culprits reportedly took with them the service pistols of their victims as they escaped.

Madin, a ranking staff of CIDG-BAR residing in a nearby barangay in the same town, survived a gun attack last year by a follower of the Talusans.

Madin then said he was certain the attempt to kill him was related to the CIDG-BAR’s unrelenting law enforcement campaign in areas where the group operated.

Rodriguez said Saturday’s supposed mission of the CIDG-BAR and other police units to arrest the suspects was premised on reports of vigilant residents in Sultan Kudarat privy to the activities of the group.

“The operating units were armed with valid arrest warrants and separate warrants to search their houses for hidden firearms,” Rodriguez said.

The raiding teams found nine assault rifles and three pistols beside the cadavers of the Talusans and their men, according to Rodriguez.

CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION AND DETECTION GROUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
6 suspects slain in shootouts
By Emmanuel Tupas | January 23, 2021 - 12:00am
Six still unidentified kidnapping and robbery suspects were killed in alleged shootouts with police officers in Quezon City yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Marking Mendiola massacre, CHR seeks genuine agrarian reform
Marking Mendiola massacre, CHR seeks genuine agrarian reform
By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
Thirty-four years after a massacre of farmers in Mendiola, the Commission on Human Rights yesterday reiterated the need for...
Nation
fbfb
MMDA to turn isolation center into vaccination hub
MMDA to turn isolation center into vaccination hub
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is eyeing to turn its isolation facility into a national COVID-19 vaccination...
Nation
fbfb
Magnitude 7.1 quake shakes Mindanao
By Helen Flores | January 23, 2021 - 12:00am
No major damage was reported after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Davao Occidental on Thursday night, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology officer-in-charge and Science Undersecretary...
Nation
fbfb
SMC&rsquo;s Skyway 3 fully operational tomorrow
SMC’s Skyway 3 fully operational tomorrow
By Richmond Mercurio | 9 days ago
San Miguel Corp. will open all seven lanes of the 18-kilometer Skyway Stage 3 elevated expressway to motorists starting tomorrow...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
IATF allows PRC to hold licensure exams
By Sheila Crisostomo | January 23, 2021 - 12:00am
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has allowed the Professional Regulatory Commission to conduct licensure examinations from January to March, presidential spokesman Harry...
Nation
fbfb
5 Kalinga towns, city under ECQ, MECQ
By Raymund Catindig | January 23, 2021 - 12:00am
The Cordillera Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases or regional IATF placed Tabuk City in Kalinga under strictest enhanced community quarantine and four other towns under modified...
Nation
fbfb
Tracker teams formed vs ex-Jolo cops
By Emmanuel Tupas | January 23, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippine National Police has formed tracker teams to go after nine former police officers accused of killing four Army intelligence officers in Jolo, Sulu last year.
Nation
fbfb
Binangonan PNP chief, 7 others sacked
By Ed Amoroso | January 23, 2021 - 12:00am
The police chief of Binangonan, Rizal and seven of his men have been relieved from their posts in connection with the arrest of their two civilian assets for alleged extortion.
Nation
fbfb
2 drug suspects with links to terrorist groups slain
By Emmanuel Tupas | January 23, 2021 - 12:00am
Two drug suspects with links to local terrorist groups were killed in alleged shootouts with law enforcers in South Cotabato and Tawi-Tawi on Thursday.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with