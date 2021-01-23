#VACCINEWATCHPH
Magnitude 7.1 quake shakes Mindanao

Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - January 23, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — No major damage was reported after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Davao Occidental on Thursday night, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) officer-in-charge and Science Undersecretary Renato Solidum Jr. said yesterday.

Solidum said the temblor struck 244 kilometers southeast of Jose Abad Santos at about 8:23 p.m.

Fifteen aftershocks have been recorded as of yesterday.

“It is still possible to have aftershocks, but most of them will not be felt as the epicenter was very far,” Solidum said in an interview over GMA 7.

He said the temblor, which had a depth of 111 kms, did not trigger a tsunami.

Phivolcs said the quake was felt at Intensity 5, which is classified as strong, in General Santos City as well as in Kiamba, Glan, Maitum and Malungon in Sarangani.

The quake was felt at Intensity 4 or moderately strong in Mati City, Davao City, Cotabato City, Digos City and Sta. Cruz in Davao del Sur, Tagum City in Davao del Norte. The same intensity was recorded in Alabel, Maasim and Malapatan in Sarangani and Koronadal City, Tupi, Lake Sebu, Banga and Polomolok in South Cotabato.

The quake was felt at Intensity 3 in San Francisco, Southern Leyte; Datu Blah T. Sinsuat, Maguindanao; Zamboanga City; Cagayan de Oro City; Tandag City, Surigao del Sur, and Sto. Niño, South Cotabato.

Jose Abad Santos Mayor Jason James Joyce said no damage to vital infrastructures was reported in their area, which was nearest to the epicenter of the quake.

Joyce said the local emergency response unit was put on alert, adding that search and rescue teams from nearby areas are on standby. – Edith Regalado, Ben Serrano

