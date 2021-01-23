Tracker teams formed vs ex-Jolo cops

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has formed tracker teams to go after nine former police officers accused of killing four Army intelligence officers in Jolo, Sulu last year.

PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas issued the directive after the nine could not be located when police officers served warrants for their arrest.

Sinas said the people at the houses of the suspects refused to accept the arrest warrants. ”Lahat ng alibi ginawa pero naniniwala kaming nandun lang sila,” he said.

Abdelzhimar Padjiri, Hanie Baddiri, Iskanda Susulan, Ernisar Sappal, Sulki Andaki, Moh Nur Pasani, Admudzrin Hadjaruddin, Alkajal Mandangan and Rajiv Patulan were charged with murder and planting of evidence.

Sinas said six of the suspects had earlier sent surrender feelers, but there has been no further development.

“Kung wala silang kalasanan, mag-surrender. Kung hindi mag-kakaarestuhan na talaga,” he said.

The suspects were released from the PNP Custodial Center at Camp Crame after no arrest warrants were issued when Sinas approved their dismissal from the service.

The former policemen were accused of killing Maj. Arvin Indamog, Capt. Irwin Managuelod, Sgt. Eric Velasco and Cpl. Abdal Asula.