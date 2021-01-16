#VACCINEWATCHPH
Magnitude-4.8 quake jolts Batangas
A magnitude-4.8 quake hit Batangas early Saturday morning.
Phivolcs

(Philstar.com) - January 16, 2021 - 11:44am

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude-4.8 quake shook Batangas early Saturday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported.

PHIVOLCS said the tectonic quake struck at 6:48 a.m. five kilometers northwest of Calatagan, Batangas with a depth of 153 kilometers. 

State seismologists are not expecting any damage or aftershocks from the quake, which was “scarcely perceptible” in Calatagan, Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro, and Plaridel in Bulacan, according to PHIVOLCS.

