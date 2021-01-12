Duterte orders suspension of mining ops on Tawi-Tawi island

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered a halt to mining activities on an island in southern Philippines, a Cabinet official said Tuesday.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said that Duterte is “very much concerned” over reports that Tumbagaan Island in Languyan, Tawi-Tawi has been “completely devastated” due to mining operations.

“The island has, at this point, been mined out,” Nograles said.

The mining problem of Tumbagaan Island, known for its nickel ore resources, was among the topics discussed by the president and Cabinet officials during a meeting Monday.

“While rehabilitation efforts are underway, the president is issuing a directive to stop any and all mining in Tumbagaan Island and to step up the rehabilitation of the area by planting more trees,” Nograles said.

“More actions will be considered as more light is shed regarding the state of the island and the conduct of mining operations in the area,” he added. — Gaea Katreena Cabico