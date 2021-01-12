LPA spotted off GenSan

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area was spotted off General Santos City yesterday afternoon and was expected to bring rains over the Visayas and Mindanao as well as in Sorsogon in the next 24 hours.

The weather disturbance was spotted 240 kilometers east-southeast of General Santos City as of 3 p.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

“Because of the low pressure area and the tail-end of a frontal system, scattered rains and thunderstorms will prevail over the entire Visayas and Mindanao, particularly Caraga, Davao region and Eastern Visayas as well as in the province of Sorsogon,” PAGASA senior weather forecaster Chris Perez said.

The low-pressure area was not expected to develop into a tropical cyclone and was likely to dissipate within the next 24 hours.

Perez said no tropical cyclone was forecast to affect the country this week.

Earlier, the state weather bureau warned the public against floods and landslides due to heavy rains spawned by the tail-end of a frontal system and the intertropical convergence zone.