Group calls for release of Amanda Echanis, baby as COVID-19 hits Cagayan jail
This photo posted by Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas shows Amanda Echanis and her baby. Echanis was arrested for illegal possession of explosives and firearms on December 2,2020.
Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas, Handout
Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - January 8, 2021 - 2:42pm

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Relatives of political prisoners are urging government to show compassion for Amanda Echanis and her 3-month-old son who are at the Cagayan Provincial Jail, where COVID-19 cases have been reported.

The appeal was made by KAPATID, a group that made similar calls last year for the release of jailed activist Reina Mae Nasino, who was separated from her one-month-old daughter by a court order. The baby, River, died soon after the separation, with Nasino's supporters saying she may have been in better health had she been breastfed.

"While we call on the local government to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among prisoners and jail personnel, we assert that Echanis should be released with her infant at the soonest possible time as children below age 1 are believed to be at higher risk of severe illness," Fides Lim, KAPATID spokesperson said.

Echanis, an organizer of women peasants' group Amihan, was arrested in December and charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunitions, as well as illegal possession of explosives. Her supporters say the charges were made up 

The Cagayan Provincial Information Office reported that at least 17 prisoners at the Provincial Jail have tested positive to the virus, nine of whom are detained at the female ward where Echanis and her infant son are staying.

Lim said they hope that the government will not use a "release the child" argument, "since separating a breastfed infant from his mother is not an option and in fact is harmful and inhumane."

They said that recent studies accordingly note that "children under age 1 appear to be at higher risk of severe illness with COVID-19 than older children likely because of their immature immune systems and smaller airways, which make them more likely to develop breathing issues with respiratory virus infections."

Lim urged the government to act immediately since Echanis and her baby are at risk "especially in overly congested, poorly equipped prison conditions where social distancing is impossible and mass testing for COVID-19 is ignored."

She said that Echanis should be allowed to breastfeed her baby, calling it "essential for survival."

Separating baby Randall from his 32-year-old mother could sink her into depression and compound her grief over the still unsolved murder of her father Randall Echanis, Anakpawis leader and supposed National Democratic Front of the Philippines peace consultant, KAPATID stressed. 

Echanis, 72, was found dead with several stab wounds last August 2 in a rented apartment in Quezon City, which activists blame on government state forces.

fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
