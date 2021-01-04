Cop in Abra town mauled for reminding councilor of curfew, CAR police chief says

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — An apparently drunk councilor in Dolores town in Abra started the New Year "wrong" when he and his drinking buddies reportedly mauled a rookie policeman and ran away with the cop's government-issued pistol.

Sangguniang Bayan member Russ Zapata and his drinking partners allegedly attacked Patrolman Lowie Gie Itchon and took his pistol Friday night after the latter reminded them of the curfew hours enforced in the town.

Police Brig. Gen. RWin Pagkalinawan, Cordillera regional police chief, said that prior to the incident police officer Phoebe Chumanao was driving her motorcycle along in the town proper when she heard someone shout.

She saw Councilor Zapata and a companion and reminded them of the curfew from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Zapata reportedly berated Chumanao and pointed a finger at her.

Chumanao left and returned to the Dolores police station.

Later that night, Itchon and Chumanao reportedly saw Zapata's group at a local noodle shop and again reminded them on the town's curfew hours.

Instead of going home, Zapata attacked Itchon while a certain Jaja Turqueza and their other companions held the rookie cop's two arms while punching him in the face and body.

A certain Jongjong Turqueza even grabbed Itchon's firearm from his holster and ran away with it, police also saod.

"We will not allow these things to happen, especially to our personnel who are working hard to keep our community safe," Pagkalinawan said. The legal service of the Cordillera police has been mobilized to assist the Abra police in filing complaints against Zapata and his group.