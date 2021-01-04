#VACCINEWATCHPH
Isko: Swab test mandatory for returning Manila residents
Mayor Isko Moreno said the swab tests would be given free as the city government seeks to prevent the expected surge of COVID-19 cases after the holidays.
Andy Zapata Jr.,file
Marc Jayson Cayabyab (The Philippine Star) - January 4, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Vacationers from the provinces are required to undergo swab tests for COVID-19 before returning to the city of Manila, Mayor Isko Moreno announced yesterday.

Moreno said the swab tests would be given free as the city government seeks to prevent the expected surge of COVID-19 cases after the holidays.

Returning Manila residents may avail themselves of free swab tests in the city-run hospitals and quarantine facilities.

Moreno said residents returning from nearby provinces such as Bulacan, Cavite and Laguna are also required to undergo swab tests.

“It is mandatory. We will test them. Why should you refuse if it is free? We must learn how to live with COVID-19 so we can go back to work safely,” Moreno said.

He asked the residents to cooperate with the city government to limit the spread of the virus.

“This is for your peace of mind, for your own good and for your families,” Moreno said.

In a letter dated Dec. 22 to barangay captains, the city health department said residents returning to Manila starting Jan. 2 are required to undergo swab tests.

Manila public information officer Julius Leonen said those coming from the provinces should proceed immediately to the testing facility.

Residents who undergo swab tests need to stay at the facility for one to two days to wait for the results before they are allowed to go home.

Those who test positive will be brought to a quarantine facility while those who test negative will be given a medical certificate that they will present before returning to their residences.

As of yesterday, there were 24,983 COVID-19 cases in Manila with 295 active cases and 23,938 recoveries.

