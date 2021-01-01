15,468 motorists nabbed for traffic violations

MANILA, Philippines — At least 15,468 motorists were apprehended for violating traffic laws in the past days, the police Highway Patrol Group (HPG) announced yesterday.

HPG director Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum said the arrests were made during the implementation of “Oplan Labang Bitag Sasakyan” across the country from Dec. 27 to 30.

Among the most common violations were disregarding traffic signs, using cell phones while driving and unlawful use of unauthorized accessories such as horns, bells and sirens.

A total of 2,622 vehicles were impounded for having spurious documents.