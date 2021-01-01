SMC extends free toll for medical frontliners

#VACCINEWATCHPH
SMC president and chief operating officer Ramon Ang said the program, which started in March, would be extended indefinitely as the company’s way of honoring frontliners.
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - January 1, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Corp. (SMC)’s waived toll payments for medical frontliners on its expressways have reached P138 million.

SMC president and chief operating officer Ramon Ang said the program, which started in March, would be extended indefinitely as the company’s way of honoring frontliners.

“It has been nine months since we started this program. While our situation these days may be a little different since we have less restrictions, we are still in a pandemic, and our medical practitioners have not stopped fighting. They are still battling COVID-19 and sacrificing so much to save lives,” Ang said.

“Through it all, our frontliners have worked tirelessly and selflessly to save lives and help contain this virus. This holiday season, let us be reminded that they are a gift and a blessing to all of us,” he added.

The SMC said a total of 10,402 medical frontliners, including doctors, nurses and laboratory technicians have availed themselves of the no-toll policy.

They were also given special toll-free RFID tags that allow them to pass any of the SMC’s expressways for free.

“We are glad that every day for the past nine months, when medical frontliners go through our toll plazas, whether at STAR, SLEX, Skyway, NAIAX or TPLEX, they can be reminded of our gratitude for their efforts and sacrifices,” Ang said.

Aside from free toll, SMC subsidiaries SMC Infrastructure and Petron Corp. have also provided free fuel for shuttle service programs initiated by the government for health workers.

