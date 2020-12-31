Ultra Lotto pot climbs to P133 million

MANILA, Philippines — The Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot is estimated to reach P133 million for the next draw on Sunday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said yesterday.

Royina Garma, PCSO general manager, said nobody guessed the winning combination 19-38-48-30-06-46, which carried a prize of P127.914 million.

Garma said four bettors won a consolation prize of P120,000 each.

Last September, a bettor from Quezon City won the Ultra Lotto’s P339.2-million jackpot.

There will be no lotto draw on New Year’s Day.

The PCSO will resume operations on Jan. 2.