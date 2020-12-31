#VACCINEWATCHPH
Marikina extends tax discount
Neil Jayson Servallos (The Philippine Star) - December 31, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The 20-percent discount on real property taxes that would expire today has been extended to March 31 next year, the city government of Marikina announced yesterday.

Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said he ordered the city treasurer’s office to extend the deadline following the passage of a new ordinance that supplements an earlier legislation for the tax discount.

The treasurer’s office said the move was done to give the residents more time to pay their real property taxes.

City hall said the treasurer’s office would be open for business today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

