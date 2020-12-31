Slain cop gets medal for bravery

MANILA, Philippines — A police officer manning a checkpoint in Caloocan City died and another was wounded during an encounter with drug suspects on Tuesday afternoon.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Debold Sinas said they would give financial assistance to the family of Cpl. Dexter Rey Teves, who died during a shootout in Barangay 176 at around 2:20 p.m.

The PNP also conferred the Medal of Bravery on Teves.

Teves and his colleague, Cpl. Rex Abraham Abigan, pulled over two men on a motorcycle for not wearing helmet.

When asked for the motorcycle documents, one of the suspects, Mark Gil Toreda, drew his gun and fired at the police, probers said.

Teves suffered a gunshot to the abdomen. Abigan was hit in the right foot.

Another policeman, S/Sgt. Christopher Anos, responded and shot dead Toreda. The suspect’s companion, Clark Castillo, tried to escape but was captured after a brief chase.

The wounded police officers were rushed to the Novaliches General Hospital but Teves was declared dead on arrival.

Police said they recovered from the suspects a 9mm pistol, one MK2 fragmentation grenade, six packs of shabu and P3,500 in cash.

Sinas said Abigan would also receive financial assistance and the PNP wounded personnel medal.

Northern Police District director Brig. Gen. Eliseo Cruz condoled with the family of Teves.

Cruz also lauded Abigan and Anos for neutralizing Toreda. – Marc Jayson Cayabyab