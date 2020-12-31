#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
2 teachers held for quarantine violations
Eva Visperas (The Philippine Star) - December 31, 2020 - 12:00am

ROSALES, Pangasinan, Philippines —  Two public high school teachers were arrested in Barangay Salvacion in this town on Tuesday for allegedly presenting fake travel documents.

Maj. Fernando Fernandez, town police officer-in-charge, said Jovinel Fonacier, 29, and Jomar Graganza, 28, both residents of Guimba, Nueva Ecija, presented certificates that they tested negative for coronavirus disease 2019 when their Toyota HiAce was pulled over at a checkpoint.

The suspects admitted that the medical certificates are fake.

Police said the two face charges for falsification and use of falsified documents in relation to the guidelines in the implementation of community quarantine.

In Cagayan, an employee of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board was among 11 persons arrested for not observing physical distancing in a jeepney that was flagged down in Barangay Maddarulug, Solana. — Emmanuel Tupas, Raymund Catindig

PUBLIC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Groups say Tumandok land defenders arrested, at least one killed, in Capiz
8 hours ago
“For defending their right to their ancestral domain, TUMANDUK activists are criminalized and brutally subjugated by...
Nation
fbfb
MILF thwarts Dawlah Islamiya attack on Army detachment in Maguindanao
By John Unson | 13 hours ago
The slain terrorists were among more than 30 gunmen on light trucks and motorcycles headed to to Barangay Tuka, Mamasapa...
Nation
fbfb
Military supports planned Sulu lockdown vs COVID-19
By Roel PareÃ±o | 9 hours ago
The provincial government of Sulu is set to implement a temporary lockdown in the entire province from January 4 to January...
Nation
fbfb
MMDA chairman gets COVID-19
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Danny Lim has tested positive for COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
Baguio City to buy freezers for pilot testing of official vaccination program
By Artemio Dumlao | 10 hours ago
Baguio City, Magalong said, has been included as one of the pilot sites for the conduct of the vaccinations once the vaccines...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
100 families homeless in Quezon City fire
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
At least 100 families were left homeless when a fire broke out at a slum area in Barangay Culiat, Quezon City on Tuesday...
Nation
fbfb
PNP inks P474.6 million gun deal with Israel
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The Philippine National Police has secured P474.6 million worth of security and defense equipment from the Israeli government,...
Nation
fbfb
QCPD to enforce firecracker ban
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The Quezon City Police District yesterday warned people that they would be arrested if they disobey the ban on firecrackers...
Nation
fbfb
PAL gives discounted fares to uniformed personnel
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Airlines is giving military and jail personnel discounted rates for domestic travel until June next year,...
Nation
fbfb
Ultra Lotto pot climbs to P133 million
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
The Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot is estimated to reach P133 million for the next draw on Sunday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with