2 teachers held for quarantine violations

ROSALES, Pangasinan, Philippines — Two public high school teachers were arrested in Barangay Salvacion in this town on Tuesday for allegedly presenting fake travel documents.

Maj. Fernando Fernandez, town police officer-in-charge, said Jovinel Fonacier, 29, and Jomar Graganza, 28, both residents of Guimba, Nueva Ecija, presented certificates that they tested negative for coronavirus disease 2019 when their Toyota HiAce was pulled over at a checkpoint.

The suspects admitted that the medical certificates are fake.

Police said the two face charges for falsification and use of falsified documents in relation to the guidelines in the implementation of community quarantine.

In Cagayan, an employee of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board was among 11 persons arrested for not observing physical distancing in a jeepney that was flagged down in Barangay Maddarulug, Solana. — Emmanuel Tupas, Raymund Catindig