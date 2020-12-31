Magnitude 5.3 quake hits Sarangani

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Sarangani, Davao Occidental yesterday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Phivolcs said the temblor occurred at about 12:21 a.m., with its epicenter located 23 kilometers northeast of Sarangani.

Instrumental Intensity 3 was recorded in Kiamba, Sarangani; Intensity 2 in Alabel, Sarangani, and Intensity 1 in Koronadal City, South Cotabato and Kidapawan City.

Phivolcs classifies quakes with intensities of 3, 2 and 1 as weak, slightly felt and scarcely perceptible, respectively.

Instrumental intensity refers to the ground shaking detected by seismic instruments.

Phivolcs said the temblor was not expected to cause damage but warned the public of possible aftershocks.